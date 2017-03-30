Historical items stolen from northeastern Iowa society

HOPKINTON, Iowa (AP) - Law enforcement officials in northeastern Iowa are on the lookout for some hot artifacts and antiques.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that someone broke into the Delaware County Historical Society's building in Hopkinton on Wednesday night and stole several items dating back to the 1800s.

The items include about 40 arrowheads, a silver tea set and Native American moccasins and a vest.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a person who arrived at the historical society building Thursday morning noticed the front door open and a pane of glass removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

