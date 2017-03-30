WTC and Viterbo University launch a collaborative engineering program

The La Crosse area has a need for engineers and Western Technical College and Viterbo University are joining forces to help.

The two campuses are in the process of collaborating together to offer a four year engineering degree. The major will allow students to utilize both campuses and get hands on experience from joint faculty and staff members from each college.

WTC and Viterbo University's presidents met on Thursday at Western Technical College's Integrated Technology Center to sign a joint agreement.

"It's more of a generalist degree it's going to go into a variety of several different areas so someone coming out has a good broad based background, not in a specialty area." President of Western Technical College, Lee Rasch explained.

Students will take the first two years at WTC through their pre-engineering courses before finishing the last two years of the bachelor's degree at Viterbo.

"Viterbo and Western already has some partnerships with other programs throughout the state what they find is we send the students to those collaborative programs. It's hard to lure them back home, so I think what we're really looking forward to is being able to create a pipeline of engineers that will help serve the Coulee Region." Glena Temple, President of Viterbo University said.

Viterbo and WTC are hopeful to launch the new engineering program by August of 2018.