First Supply celebrates 120 years

First Supply started as a plumbing supply company in La Crosse, and now, it's celebrating more than a century of business.

Since 1897, First Supply has expanded to more of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa, offering products ranging from waterworks to underground piping to fire hydrants as well as kitchen and bath supplies.

Joe Poehling's grandfather started the business where the La Crosse Center stands today.

"It's very exciting to see what the family and the company--all of the team members--have put together to build for us, remembering that it started right here in La Crosse," said Joe Poehling, chairman of First Supply LLC. "Virtually here at the La Crosse Center was where business was done for so many years."

Poehling said the secret to celebrating 120 years is adapting.

"You always have to be creative, innovative and doing new products into the market, because once you become stale, you will not survive," he said. "And that's been the history of our company to go out and try to be innovative as a corporation and be doing new things all the time."

Five generations have worked in the company, and Poehling hopes to see it stay in the family.

First Supply was part of the Wisconsin Rural Water Conference at the La Crosse Center this week.