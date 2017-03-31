Wisconsin State Supreme Court denies Lepsch new trial

On Friday, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court denied an appeal from Jeffrey Lepsch for a new trial following his conviction of the double homicide of Paul and A.J. Petras at May's Photo in 2012.

MORE: Lepsch seeks new trial for 2012 double homicide

Lepsch and his attorneys contended he was denied his constitutional rights based on the manner in which the jury venire was sworn prior to jury voir dire, the presence of biased jurors on the jury panel, denial of the proper number of peremptory strikes, and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Within the ruling, the court found none of the jurors who sat on Lepsch's case were biased, either subjectively or objectively, and that Lepsch was therefore not prejudiced by the performance of his attorneys.

Read the decision here.

In September 2013, Judge Ramona Gonzalez sentenced Lepsch to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the homicides.

MORE: Lepsch sentenced to life without possibility of parole