6 arrested in fentanyl drug case involving overdoses - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

6 arrested in fentanyl drug case involving overdoses

Posted: Updated:
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - -

Six people have been arrested in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota in a large fentanyl bust.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller than can make heroin more potent. It also can lead to overdoses. WDAZ-TV reports that three people in the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks region overdosed recently.

Police this week seized 500 pills during a traffic stop. They've been traced to a fatal overdose in New Jersey, and it's believed they came to the area via the internet.

Police don't think any more pills from the batch are in circulation, and they don't expect any more arrests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.