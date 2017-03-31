La Crosse shrine featured on 'Discover Wisconsin' Sunday

A television program airing statewide is putting the spotlight on a spiritual gem of La Crosse.

Discover Wisconsin's "Spiritual Wisconsin - Wisconsin's Marian Shrines" features the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The show premieres Sunday at 5 p.m. on WXOW.

The shrine is one of three Marian sites in the state featured in the episode. Holy Hill in Erin and the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in New Franken are also highlighted.

Discover Wisconsin's Mariah Haberman talked to WXOW's Dustin Luecke about the upcoming program in the video above.