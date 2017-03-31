Federal charges against Mexican citizen found in Jackson County

Federal authorities indict a Mexican citizen arrested earlier this month in Jackson County.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison said that a federal grand jury indicted Jose Amando Elias-Rios, 27, on Wednesday on a charge of illegally reentering the country after he was deported.

He was apprehended March 14 in Jackson County. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is handling the investigation into the case.

If convicted, Elias-Rios could get as much as 10 years in federal prison.