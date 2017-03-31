Two finalists named for La Crosse Fire Chief

The city's Police and Fire Commission narrows down the candidates to replace retiring LCFD Chief Gregg Cleveland.

The announcement came late Friday morning. Neither finalist is from the immediate area.

The two candidates are:

Leeland "Ken" Gilliam. He's currently the Deputy Fire Chief for the St. Paul Fire Department. He is also a director of Fire and Rescue Training at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake.

Brian Lee. He retired as a Deputy Fire Chief for the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department. He's currently working as a public safety promotional and professional assessment consultant.

A source tells WXOW that the Police and Fire Commission plans to interview Gilliam and Lee on April 11. Mayor Kabat will also be a part of the interview process.

Current Chief Gregg Cleveland announced in January that he'll retire in June after 11 years as head of the department.

