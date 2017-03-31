Rep. Kind returns $105,017 to taxpayers from annual office budget

U.S. Representative Ron Kind announced Friday he will return more than $105,000 to the U.S. Treasury to pay down the national debt.

In his 20 year congressional career, Kind said he's found savings in his annual office budget every year, returning more than $1.7 million to taxpayers over that time frame.

"We've been fairly consistent on $100,000 plus every year, or right around 10 percent of our overall budget that we try to return back to the treasury," he said.

Between salaries, mailing and computer costs, Kind said he tries to cut unnecessary spending and encourages fellow legislators in the House to do the same.

"Otherwise, we're faced with budgets with just indiscriminate across the board spending reductions that have a huge impact on people's lives back home," he said. "So before we start doing that without thinking, let's try to find some savings that have some direct impact on our offices and what we're doing."

Kind said anticipates national savings opportunities within the Farm Bill, something he said can be accomplished by reforming agricultural subsidies. Defense spending and the cost of healthcare are also areas of opportunity, according to Kind.