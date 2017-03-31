Life sentence for La Crosse man convicted of fatally stabbing wife

The La Crosse man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife during an argument last March receives a life prison sentence Friday.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne sentenced 37-year-old Haron Joyner to the life term for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He's eligible, however, to apply for parole after 40 years.

In December 2016, Joyner was convicted by a jury that deliberated only 30 minutes before reaching a guilty verdict.

"Jessica's last moments of life happened on the cold floor of strangers, they happened with a neighbor holding her head telling her to hold on, they happened with her children's little feet pattering through her blood and their scared faces all around her," Assistant District Attorney Justine Suleski said.

During the trial, the prosecution said the stabbing happened in front of five children in the apartment. On Friday, one of those children wrote a letter to the court and had her foster mom read it aloud.

"He took away my mom so now she can't be there when I go to prom or my graduation or my wedding and it's not just me, but my siblings too," the letter read. "The thing that makes me mad is it was over the stupidest thing ever. People are so stupid at times but my point is no matter what you should never do that to people."

Jessica's sister also expressed her emotions in writing.

"You're a scared little boy that can't handle rejection," the letter read. "You're insecure and I'm glad you're telling everyone you're only doing 20 years. You stabbed my sister in front of five kids, you murdered her and left her to die in front of your own kids knowing their mom was already dead."

Joyner also had the chance to speak, in which he apologized for his actions and begged Judge Scott Horne for mercy.

"My wife, she didn't deserve what I did to her," he said. "Nobody deserves the stuff I did. I'm truly sorry I put her family through this and the kids. I take full responsibility for what I did."

Joyner's attorney, Michael Covey, said Judge Horne's sentence was a little longer than they had hoped, but he's glad he'll get a second chance at life someday.

"I think the judge sent a strong message to the community that domestic violence is a very serious offense," he said. "Haron is going to do the best he can do be a better person."

He was convicted on the homicide count for stabbing Jessica Joyner, 29, at their residence at 1320 5th Ave. South on March 6, 2016. The stabbing was witnessed by five children whose ages ranged from five to 11 at the time.

The criminal complaint for Joyner said that after the stabbing, Joyner went next door to a neighbor's apartment where she collapsed on the floor. The children, crying and screaming, followed her into the apartment. Joyner told the woman "I'm bleeding out" and that someone was trying to kill her.

Joyner fled from the residence and was arrested by police several hours later. He's remained in custody since then.

