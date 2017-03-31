Wisconsin Public Radio celebrating 100 years

Wisconsin Public Radio is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting. Throughout the year, they are traveling the state hosting special live broadcasting events.

On Friday, WPR's Norman Gilliland hosted a special edition of The Midday live from Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center. It is the first of two WPR centennial events in La Crosse this spring. The two-hour broadcast was done in front of a live audience and featured members of the One-of-a-Kind Chamber Music

Series performing musical pieces from the year 1917.

"We bring the ideas of Wisconsin to the people of Wisconsin and there's a lot of talent, not just musical of course, but all kinds of talent in terms of research and sciences and all kinds of disciplines that we like bringing that to one part of the state or the other and sharing it with the rest of the state," says WPR host and producer, Norman Gilliland.

Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts on 88.9 in La Crosse.

To learn about other WPR centennial events, visit www.wpr.org/100.