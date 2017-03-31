Ground broken for new Tomah occupational health clinic

Tomah Memorial Hospital broke ground on their new Occupational Health and Wellness Clinic Friday morning.

The one-story $500,000 facility will be located at the corner of Townline Road and Martin Avenue, right in the heart of Tomah's industrial park. Businesses regularly use occupational health services like pre-work screenings, audiograms and treatment for non-emergency injuries. However, some of the largest companies in Tomah are two miles away from occupational health at it's current location, so now Tomah Memorial is bringing the service to them.

"Tomah's not huge, but it is all the way across town for [these businesses]," said CEO of Tomah's Chamber of Commerce Tina Thompson. "This is right in their neighborhood and I think just another shining example of how Tomah Memorial has really listened to what the needs of the community are and put their best foot forward in trying to serve them."

Plans for this clinic have been in the works for years. After Friday's groundbreaking, construction will take about six months to complete. They plan on opening around August or September.