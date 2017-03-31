La Crosse Police write more alternate side parking tickets this season

With the end of the seasonal alternate side parking regulations in La Crosse, police release some details on violations.

Alternate side parking laws were in effect from November 1, 2016 through March 31, 2017.

According to a statement from La Crosse Police, officers wrote 14,950 tickets for the parking violation this season.

The number of tickets is up from 12,984 for the 2015-16 season.

The fine for a first or second offense is $10. It goes up to $40 for six or more violations within a six month period.

Fines go up if the tickets aren't paid within ten days.

