March Jefferson Award Winner: Harvey Geary

Harvey Geary with Troop 75 from Viroqua last summer at the Boy Scouts Summit in West Virginia. Photos courtesy Virginia Necollins

He is a former Town of Shelby employee who's spent a lot of time volunteering with the Boy Scouts. And since his retirement a few years ago, Harvey Geary has not taken a break - he's increased his service to the Scouts.

It's almost a lifelong relationship. Geary was a Boy Scout. He's served as a Scoutmaster and held other leadership positions. He also provides his time and effort to do most anything else that needs to be done.

The person nominating Geary says, "Harvey is the person I think of when I see the face of the Boy Scouting in La Crosse."

News 19's Jimmy Kruckow spoke with Geary and provides the video. News 19's Dave Solie wrote the story.

If you know someone who has earned some recognition for volunteering, please consider nominating them. Go to our homepage, click on Community and then again, on Jefferson Awards.