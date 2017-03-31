Onalaska, Aquinas players make Wisconsin 2016-17 AP all-state girls basketball team

An Onalaska senior and an Aquinas freshman make the Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State girls basketball team.
Tayla Stuttley of Onalaska and Lexi Donarski from Aquinas were on the Third Team for the best in the state.
Donarski's teammate, Madessa Collins made Honorable Mention for the team.
Four other local players made Honorable Mention including Booklyn Paulson of Holmen, Emma Wittmershaus of Bangor, Chelsea Olson of Westby and Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons.
The complete list is below.
By The Associated Press
Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State girls basketball team
Player of the Year - Sidney Cooks, Kenosha St. Joseph. (Also nominated Estella Moschkau, Madison Edgewood.)
Coach of the Year - Heidi Georgeff, Howards Grove
FIRST TEAM
Sidney Cooks, 6-4 senior center, Kenosha St. Joseph (x)
Estella Moschkau, 6-2, senior, Madison Edgewood (x)
Myriama Smith-Traore, 6-2, senior, Whitewater
Sydney Levy, 5-8, junior, Appleton North
Sydnee Roby, 6-4, soph., Milwaukee King
SECOND TEAM
Kenzie Schmitz, 5-10, sr., Germantown
Alex Luehring, 6-2, sr., Verona
Shemera Williams, 5-9, soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Katie Van Scyoc, 6-1, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
Cassidy Trotter, 5-8, sr., Beaver Dam
THIRD TEAM
Sydney Hilliard, 5-9, soph., Monroe
Erin Howard, 6-1, junior, Madison East
Tayla Stuttley, 5-10, senior, Onalaska
Lexi Donarski, 5-10, fr., La Crosse Aquinas
MacKenzie Schill, 5-8, sr., Pewaukee
FOURTH TEAM
Janelle Shiffler, 5-11 sr., Union Grove
McKenna Warnock, 6-1, soph., Monona Grove
Lexi Smith, 5-10, sr., Northland Pines
Lizzie Miller, 5-7, sr., G, De Pere
Grace Beyer, 5-8, soph., G, Mukwonago
(x) - unanimous selection
HONORABLE MENTION
Chloe Marotta, jr., Homestead; Bailey Eichner, sr., Cudahy; Macy Williams, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Tishara Morehouse, jr., Milwaukee King; Breahna Butler, sr., Milwaukee Languages; Caroline Busch, sr., Brookfield Central; Julia Hintz, soph., New Berlin Eisenhower; Bria Lemirande, sr., Middleton; Jayda Jansen, jr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Lutz, sr., Marshall; Julia Hartwig, soph., Janesville Parker; Brianna Leahy, jr., Shullsburg; Karsyn Rueth, sr., Loyal; Amber Baehman, jr., Tri-County; Jennifer Wendler, soph., Owen-Withee; Ema Fehrenbach, sr., Marshfield; Caitlyn Hiller, sr., Mercer; Madessa Collins, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Chelsea Olson, sr., Westby; Brooklyn Paulson, jr., Holmen; Erika Simmons, soph., Melrose-Mindoro; Emma Wittmershaus, jr., Bangor; Gwen Streblow, sr., Plymouth; Samantha Yancy, sr., Howards Grove; Ally Gietzel, jr., Fond du Lac; Caitlyn Tipton, sr., Laconia; Alexis Rolph, soph., Oshkosh Lourdes; Tori Martell, sr., Somerset; Lexi Hanley, sr., Chippewa Falls; Hannah Anderson, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Ambree Schlosser, sr., Durand; Madelyn Neff, jr., Hayward; Kari Brekke, 5-6, jr., Appleton North; Liz Edinger, 5-6, sr., West De Pere; Shay Frederick, 6-1, sr., Hortonville; Brooke Geier, 5-8, sr., Kewaunee; Makenna Haase, 6-1, sr., Freedom; Danielle Nennig, 5-11, sr., Wrightstown; Emily Kieck, sr., Baraboo; Brooklyn Liegel, sr., Richland Center; Katie Meriggioli, sr., Madison Edgewood; Erin Nyhus, jr., Brodhead; Marissa Robson, sr., Stoughton; Rebekah Schumacher, sr., Whitewater; Sydney Staver, sr., Mineral Point.
