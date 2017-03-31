10th year of Pinwheels for Prevention for child abuse awareness

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed in a La Crosse in a unique way.

In it's 10th year, Pinwheels for Prevention once again offers a visual reminder of the problem. Children and adult volunteers planted a thousand pinwheels, each one represents an abused or neglected child in our community. The pinwheel display is at the Erickson Boys and Girls Club on La Crosse's north side.

"We hope people will go into their community and find out what's available that they can participate in," said Jeanne Meyer, Community Services Coordinator for the Family Children Center. "It could be a committee that's doing child abuse efforts, it could be volunteering for an agency like Boys and Girls Club..."

For more information on how to get involved, log on to Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force's Facebook page.