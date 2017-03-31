Friday's local scores
High school baseball
G-E-T 2, Black River Falls 0 - Blake Thiesse (GET): 3-hit shutout with 12 K, RBI batting
Caledonia 6, La Crosse Central 4 - Derek Vonderohe (CAL): go-ahead 2-run double in 7th inning
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Onalaska Luther 1
C-FC 4, Eau Claire Immanuel 3
Holmen 4, West Salem 0
Brookwood 8, Westby 7
Tomah 11, Baraboo 10 - final/10 innings; Josh Carlson (Tomah): go-ahead sac fly in 10th
Melrose-Mindoro 7, Eleva-Strum 5
High school softball
Onalaska 9, G-E-T 0
Arcadia 7, Thorp 3
C-FC 7, Eau Claire Immanuel 3 - Pirates now 2-1
Onalaska Luther 14, Houston 7
Holmen 12, Black River Falls 2 - final/5 innings (game 1)
Holmen 4, Black River Falls 1 - final/game 2; Kylee Schams (HOL): 4 scoreless innings with 7 K
Seneca 7, Potosi 6
West Salem 10, La Crosse Logan 5
De Forest 11, La Crosse Central 0 - final/5 innings (game 1)
De Forest 3, La Crosse Central 2 - final/game 2
Girls high school soccer
La Crosse Central 10, Richland Center 1
College baseball
Mayville State University 20, Viterbo University 2 - final/7 innings (game 1)
Mayville State University 15, Viterbo University 0 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 5-20, 3-3 NSAA
College softball
Mayville State University 8, Viterbo University 2 - final/game 1
Viterbo University 9, Mayville State University 6 - V-Hawks now 9-19, 6-6 NSAA
College gymnastics - NCGA Championships
1. UW-Whitewater, 191
2. UW-La Crosse, 188.3
3. Brockport State, 186.8
*Eagles record 24th top-2 finish in 34 years of NCGA Championship competition; Full results here
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 8, Springfield Jr. Blues 3 - Chill clinch playoff berth
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.