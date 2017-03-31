Friday's local scores

High school baseball

G-E-T 2, Black River Falls 0 - Blake Thiesse (GET): 3-hit shutout with 12 K, RBI batting

Caledonia 6, La Crosse Central 4 - Derek Vonderohe (CAL): go-ahead 2-run double in 7th inning

Independence/Gilmanton 4, Onalaska Luther 1

C-FC 4, Eau Claire Immanuel 3

Holmen 4, West Salem 0

Brookwood 8, Westby 7

Tomah 11, Baraboo 10 - final/10 innings; Josh Carlson (Tomah): go-ahead sac fly in 10th

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Eleva-Strum 5

High school softball

Onalaska 9, G-E-T 0

Arcadia 7, Thorp 3

C-FC 7, Eau Claire Immanuel 3 - Pirates now 2-1

Onalaska Luther 14, Houston 7

Holmen 12, Black River Falls 2 - final/5 innings (game 1)

Holmen 4, Black River Falls 1 - final/game 2; Kylee Schams (HOL): 4 scoreless innings with 7 K

Seneca 7, Potosi 6

West Salem 10, La Crosse Logan 5

De Forest 11, La Crosse Central 0 - final/5 innings (game 1)

De Forest 3, La Crosse Central 2 - final/game 2

Girls high school soccer

La Crosse Central 10, Richland Center 1

College baseball

Mayville State University 20, Viterbo University 2 - final/7 innings (game 1)

Mayville State University 15, Viterbo University 0 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 5-20, 3-3 NSAA

College softball

Mayville State University 8, Viterbo University 2 - final/game 1

Viterbo University 9, Mayville State University 6 - V-Hawks now 9-19, 6-6 NSAA

College gymnastics - NCGA Championships

1. UW-Whitewater, 191

2. UW-La Crosse, 188.3

3. Brockport State, 186.8

*Eagles record 24th top-2 finish in 34 years of NCGA Championship competition; Full results here

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 8, Springfield Jr. Blues 3 - Chill clinch playoff berth