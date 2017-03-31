Nielsen honored as Outstanding Advocate

The Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force honored Phillip Nielsen with the Outstanding Advocate Award.

The presentation took place at a Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Proclamation held at the Western Technical College Lunda Center.

Nielsen is a medical social worker specializing in pediatrics for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Area young artists were also recognized at the event. Their original art submissions were chosen and awarded to appear on t-shirts and other items in support of the task force. More events are scheduled for April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.