UW-La Crosse Student Association stands against internship requirement

Governor Walker's budget proposal gives the most money to UW Schools in ten years, but that money comes with some requirements.

Governor Walker has proposed an internship requirement for all UW students before graduation.

The La Crosse Student Association has opposed this requirement, saying unpaid internships would add financial stress to many students.

32nd District Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) said she has heard other UW student leadership groups take a similar stance.

"The Student Association here but also statewide have really taken a position saying they are concerned about the financial harm or the financial stress it may put on students who may not have the ability to go to and find an unpaid internship," Senator Shilling said.

The students have voiced concerns about students too busy for an internship, splitting time between work and school.

"They are working," said Senator Shilling. "Several of them have several jobs. They are eligible for financial aid and still find themselves deeply in debt when they graduate from college."

Members of the La Crosse community joined UW-La Crosse students and faculty at the Legislative Forum on the UW-La Crosse campus on Friday afternoon.

Representative Jill Billings (D) and Senator Jennifer Shilling (D) answered questions at the forum. Those at the forum asked questions about budget, healthcare, marijuana legalization, infrastructure funding, transparency, requirements for UW students and faculty, and environmental protection.

Organizers invited lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, but Republican representation was not present because of last minute obligations.