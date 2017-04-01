Eagles finish 2nd at NCGAs

Samantha Wiekamp earned her second-career All-America honor and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse gymnastics team finished second at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championships Friday night.

UW-Whitewater won the title with a score of 191. The Eagles finished second at 188.3 Brockport State was third, followed by Ursinus College, UW-Stout and Springfield College. The Eagles have finished first or second 24 times in 34 years of NCGA Championship competition.

"Life's not about wins and losses. We just had a lot of fight, a lot of heart and we went out there and did the best we could," interim head coach Kasey Crawford said. "It was awesome to get second place with what we did."

Wiekamp finished eighth in the All-Around with a score of 37.1. UW-Whitewater's Lisa O'Donnell won the title with a 38.225.

Senior Kari Willett finished second on vault with a score of 9.525. Wiekamp tied for fourth with a 9.475.

Abby Ostrovsky and Amy Enright finished tied for third on uneven parallel bars with matching scores of 9.6.

Leah Spankowski and Willett tied for second on balance beam with a score of 9.725. The beam was UW-L's strongest event of the night, with a team score of 47.325.

On floor, Willett and Elsa Spitzmueller led the way by tying for seventh with a score of 9.625.

Eight UW-L gymnasts will compete Saturday in the individual championships, led by Willett in three events.