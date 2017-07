The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire at 609 5th Ave. South along with the La Crosse Police Department.

Crews were called to the home at 3:30 Saturday morning for a basement fire. When crews arrived, they extinguished the fire quickly. Within minutes, residents at 617 5th Ave. South reported a fire in that home's basement.

Additional crews arrived on scene and it was determined the fire at 617 5th Ave. South was caused by a failed light fixture in the ceiling of the basement.

No one was injured at either fire. The investigation into the fire at 609 5th Ave. South is ongoing.