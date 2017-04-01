Nature Saturdays set to take place every month

WisCorps is inviting community members to engage in a free monthly nature program called "Nature Saturdays."

By engaging both adults and children in nature focused activities, WisCorps members are hopeful to educate the public on the Coulee Region's backyard and the marsh area. Nature Saturday will occur every first Saturday morning at the Myrick Park Center throughout the rest of 2017.

Caroline Kerr, Environmental Education Assistant for WisCorps says she loves seeing all ages enjoying outdoor activities like hiking and learning about animals in the La Crosse area.

"We're really excited to just be able to bring all of those ages together and recognize that nature isn't just something that's just for kids or just for adults. It's something we can all experience together." Kerr said.

Attendees at the first Nature Saturday enjoyed exploring the marsh, creating crafts and also played games at the park. Community members are encouraged to stay up to date with the program by visiting the "Nature Saturday at WisCorps" event page on Facebook or by visiting the WisCorps website.

The Nature Saturday program is sponsored by Gundersen Health System.