Stoddard Methodist Church opens it's new doors on Sunday

The United Methodist Church of Stoddard will host its first service in its new building on Sunday morning, April 2nd.

The process of planning for the new church space has been in the works for nearly a decade. The new facility will allow members to utilize more parking space, a larger room for worship and handicap accessibility.

"It was not easy to get this new church. As you may know, with the economy people are struggling it was not easy but again God is great, I mean with God everything is possible and finally we have our dream has come to a reality." Pastor, Banze Kyabuntu Wa Kiuba said.

If you're interested in attending the first service at the new Stoddard Methodist church, it will start at 10 a.m. at their new address of 900 Broadway St. There will be a grand opening and dedication.