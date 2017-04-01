Swimmers show of their skills at the Houser YMCA's Adapted Swim Meet

Children who may not otherwise get the chance, had the opportunity to show off their swimming skills at an "Adapted Swim Meet" at the Houser YMCA.

Around 25 swimmers participated in Saturday's event. The swim meet brings families from all over the state to the Houser YMCA pool to compete in events like the 25 meter front crawl and the 100 meter relay. The event continues to grow in popularity every year. About 25 swimmers participated in today's event. Athlete, Sydney Fitzpatrick says she loves being in the pool.

"I like to swim because I love the water!" Fitzpatrick said.

Each of the participants at today's swim meet received a medal of achievement. Swimmer, Eric O'Brien says it felt "really good" swim the entire distance all by himself because he knew that he earned a medal of achievement.

"This event is really unique because swimmers of different ability levels don't always get these exciting, high energy events to be a part of and this event just allows them to have a swim meet that works exactly at their pace. They have a comfortable volunteer buddy with them at the pool and they have their parents cheering them on at the end of the lane." Carrie Ingish, La Crosse Area Family YMCA Inclusion Specialist said.