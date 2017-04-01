Antique Show raises money for Logan Band

By taking home items from the past, the La Crosse community is investing in the children of the future.

This weekend, the Logan High School Band is hosting the 17th Annual Antique Show.

Twenty-five reputable vendors from around the Midwest brought a variety of collectibles including dolls, jewelry, and china pieces.

All of the money raised at the Antique Show will help the Logan High School Band with travel expenses, buying instruments, and the costs of hosting guest composers.

"Other fundraisers I've really had to work to get people, and this one, it just seems to draw, people are drawn in by the antiques, seeing something that maybe you had when you were a child and played with it brings back good memories," said Laura Flottmeyer, President of the Logan Band Parent Association.

The Antique Show is at Logan High School and costs $4. Children 12 and under get in free.

You can visit this year's Antique Show on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.