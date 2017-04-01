Wausau mass shooting suspect shot by police dies in hospital

Ten days after allegedly killing four people in the Marathon County shooting rampage, the suspected shooter has died.

Officials say Nengmy Vang, 45, was hit in a shootout with police before his arrest. He was taken to the hospital and officials originally thought he would survive, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed he died early Saturday morning, ten days after the four people were killed.

Authorities say Vang killed four people during the shooting rampage: two bank workers, the lawyer representing his wife in their pending divorce, and an Everest Metro police officer.

Vang's brother Vajloogzeb Vaj told our sister station WAOW Thursday that Vang's condition was getting worse, and he may not survive.

Vang was estranged from his wife. They had six children together.