Kobe King named AP Player of the Year

La Crosse Central senior Kobe King was named the 2017 Associated Press Player of the Year on Friday, capping an impressive stretch of postseason awards.
King was previously named Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin as he led the Red Raiders to its first state basketball title since 1925.
Below is the full list of AP award recipients
Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State boys basketball team
Player of the year: Kobe King, La Crosse Central (x).
Coach of the year: Jim Myers, Barneveld.
FIRST TEAM
Kobe King, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central
Joey Hauser, 6-8, jr., Stevens Point
Terrence Lewis, 6-6, sr., Milwaukee Riverside
John Diener, 6-4, jr., Cedarburg
Jordan McCabe, 6-0, jr., Kaukauna
SECOND TEAM
Chris Knight, 6-8, sr., Madison Memorial
Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5, jr., Oshkosh North
Mitch Listau, 6-4, jr., Waunakee
Koreem Ozier, 6-1, sr., Racine Case
Hunter Plamann, 6-1, jr., Appleton Xavier
THIRD TEAM
JC Butler, 6-5, jr., Racine Prairie
Bennett Vander Plas, 6-8, sr., Ripon
Tyler Herro, 6-5, jr., Whitnall
Tyree Eady, 6-5, sr., Middleton
Bailey Kale, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Central
FOURTH TEAM
Trevell Cunningham, 5-11, sr., Arrowhead
Owen Hamilton, 7-1, sr., Prescott
Will Chevalier, 6-8, sr., Kimberly
Drew Blair, 6-3, jr., Stevens Point
Alex Arians, 6-4, sr., Madison Edgewood
(x) - unanimous.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brennen Banks, sr., Evansville; Mandela Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Alec Fruin, sr., Beloit Turner; Will Schwartz, sr., Darlington; Jake Schroeckenthaler, jr., Monona Grove; Tyler Hughes, sr., Onalaska; Luke Reader, jr., Bangor; CJ Siegel, jr., La Crosse Logan; Chris Thompson, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Jalen Zubich, sr., Onalaska; Tyler Fuerlinger, sr., Columbus Catholic; Osy Ekwueme, sr.,Medford; Neal Cerveny, sr., Gresham; Nate Schmidt,sr., Shiocton; Trevor Cook, sr., Washburn; Ryan Krueger, sr., Hortonville; Nate Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Bryce TeKulve, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port; Sam Ferris, jr., Appleton Xavier; Alex Ohde, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Jaxon Knotek, jr., River Falls; Xavier Cummings, sr., Hayward; A.J. Hendrickson, sr., Pecatonica; Marlon Ruffin, jr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Myers, sr., Barneveld; Alex Ranney, sr., Lake Mills; Storm Murphy, sr., Middleton; Keshawn Justice, jr. Madison East; Brady Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Luke Loewe, sr., Fond du Lac; Marcus Domask, soph., Waupun; Luke Goedeke, sr., Valders; Shane Wissink, sr., Oshkosh North; Eddie Muench, sr., Ripon; Gage Malensek, soph., Brookfield Central; Carlos Curtis, jr., Milwaukee Riverside; Andrew Lewis, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Deontay Long, soph., Milwaukee Washington; Garrett Nelson, sr., Beaver Dam; Brandon Hau, sr., Mukwonago; Alou Dillion, sr., Wauwatosa West; Terrance Banyard, sr., Destiny; Tyree Ellis, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Drew Yetka, sr., Oak Creek.
