Kobe King named AP Player of the Year

La Crosse Central senior Kobe King was named the 2017 Associated Press Player of the Year on Friday, capping an impressive stretch of postseason awards.

King was previously named Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin as he led the Red Raiders to its first state basketball title since 1925.

Below is the full list of AP award recipients

Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State boys basketball team

Player of the year: Kobe King, La Crosse Central (x).

Coach of the year: Jim Myers, Barneveld.

FIRST TEAM

Kobe King, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central

Joey Hauser, 6-8, jr., Stevens Point

Terrence Lewis, 6-6, sr., Milwaukee Riverside

John Diener, 6-4, jr., Cedarburg

Jordan McCabe, 6-0, jr., Kaukauna

SECOND TEAM

Chris Knight, 6-8, sr., Madison Memorial

Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5, jr., Oshkosh North

Mitch Listau, 6-4, jr., Waunakee

Koreem Ozier, 6-1, sr., Racine Case

Hunter Plamann, 6-1, jr., Appleton Xavier

THIRD TEAM

JC Butler, 6-5, jr., Racine Prairie

Bennett Vander Plas, 6-8, sr., Ripon

Tyler Herro, 6-5, jr., Whitnall

Tyree Eady, 6-5, sr., Middleton

Bailey Kale, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Central

FOURTH TEAM

Trevell Cunningham, 5-11, sr., Arrowhead

Owen Hamilton, 7-1, sr., Prescott

Will Chevalier, 6-8, sr., Kimberly

Drew Blair, 6-3, jr., Stevens Point

Alex Arians, 6-4, sr., Madison Edgewood

(x) - unanimous.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brennen Banks, sr., Evansville; Mandela Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Alec Fruin, sr., Beloit Turner; Will Schwartz, sr., Darlington; Jake Schroeckenthaler, jr., Monona Grove; Tyler Hughes, sr., Onalaska; Luke Reader, jr., Bangor; CJ Siegel, jr., La Crosse Logan; Chris Thompson, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Jalen Zubich, sr., Onalaska; Tyler Fuerlinger, sr., Columbus Catholic; Osy Ekwueme, sr.,Medford; Neal Cerveny, sr., Gresham; Nate Schmidt,sr., Shiocton; Trevor Cook, sr., Washburn; Ryan Krueger, sr., Hortonville; Nate Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Bryce TeKulve, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port; Sam Ferris, jr., Appleton Xavier; Alex Ohde, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Jaxon Knotek, jr., River Falls; Xavier Cummings, sr., Hayward; A.J. Hendrickson, sr., Pecatonica; Marlon Ruffin, jr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Myers, sr., Barneveld; Alex Ranney, sr., Lake Mills; Storm Murphy, sr., Middleton; Keshawn Justice, jr. Madison East; Brady Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Luke Loewe, sr., Fond du Lac; Marcus Domask, soph., Waupun; Luke Goedeke, sr., Valders; Shane Wissink, sr., Oshkosh North; Eddie Muench, sr., Ripon; Gage Malensek, soph., Brookfield Central; Carlos Curtis, jr., Milwaukee Riverside; Andrew Lewis, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Deontay Long, soph., Milwaukee Washington; Garrett Nelson, sr., Beaver Dam; Brandon Hau, sr., Mukwonago; Alou Dillion, sr., Wauwatosa West; Terrance Banyard, sr., Destiny; Tyree Ellis, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Drew Yetka, sr., Oak Creek.