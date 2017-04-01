Mylan issues recall of EpiPen for defective part

A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. because the company says the allergy shots may not work.

Mylan issued the notice on Friday, expanding upon warnings made earlier in March after two reports of the device failing. The Food and Drug Administration said the recall covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July of 2016.

Problems could be potentially life threatening, although the defects are described as "extremely rare."

The products can be replaced at no charge by calling 1-877-650-3494.