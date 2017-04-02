Rep. Ron Kind weighs in on possible elimination of federal COPS program

Representative Ron Kind is voicing his support for continued funding of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS program.

The program is responsible for funding thousands of state and local police agencies, including La Crosse, Ho Chunk Nation and Eau Claire Police Departments.

In President Trump's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, the program faces elimination. As a result. Rep.Kind recently wrote a letter to the Budget Committee urging them to consider supporting continued funding.

Funding helps departments hire no police officers and helps them obtain technology that assists law enforcement in doing their job.

Rep. Kind said since 2010, Wisconsin's Third Congressional District has received more than $1.4 million and is responsible for helping with local initiative such as the Anti-Heroin Task Force and the Anti-Methamphetamine Program.

"They use this money in order to hire or retain the personnel they need in order to keep our community safe," he said. "It's been tracked and has extensive oversight and we know these programs do work."