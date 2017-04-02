Westby principal returns to work following administrative leave

Westby Area High School Principal Karl Stoker, who was placed on a 10 day administrative leave on March 17 has returned to work, according to his Facebook page.

According to the Westby Times, following a special school board meeting last week, Stoker was scheduled to return to work on Monday, April 3. However, a message on his Facebook page said he returned to work on Friday, March 31.

The meeting held last week by the school board was held in response to a grievance filed by Stoker earlier in the year regarding a separate internal investigation.

After the meeting, the school board said it could not comment on personnel matters but said the board decided to allow for a full investigation of the allegations that led to Stoker's leave of absence.

The board declined to comment on what those allegations consist of, citing the ongoing investigation. As we reported last month, Stoker's sudden departure created a lot of backlash, as students staged a "sit-in" to show support of their principal.