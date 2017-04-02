Girls take the ice at the OmniCenter

It was all about girl power on Sunday on the ice at the OmniCenter in Onalaska.

Girls ages four and up learned to skate and play hockey. The girls rotated around the ice rink, playing games and learning different skills.

The Onalaska High School Girls Hockey Team ran the stations, and officials from USA Hockey and the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) helped as well.

Mark Thorn, head coach of the Onalaska High School Girls Hockey Team said Sunday was about more than just learning technical skills.

"There's a lot of apprehension when they first get out there, but when they start seeing that you know what, 'I'm just like her. I'm just like her,' that's where the friendships develop," Thorn said. "So, that's our goal is that everyone is having a good time and smiling and laughing."

Every girl took home a free stick and jersey, and all of the equipment was donated by area businesses.

Organizers expected around 50 girls to register, and more than 150 girls took part in the event.