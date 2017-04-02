7th Annual Family Fun Expo brings community together

On Sunday, families gathered to celebrate community at the OmniCenter in Onalaska.

The Coulee Parenting Connection, Gundersen Health System, and Altra Credit Union hosted the 7th Annual Family Fun Expo as a way for families to have fun and meet businesses within the community.

Activities included inflatable slides, pony rides, archery, a science demonstration, and dance performances.

Meg Shoh with Coulee Parenting Connection said the them of this year's event was superheroes.

"We love to kind of show off our real superheroes," Shoh said. "The firefighters are here, the police officers. You have nurses. You have a lot of the local community superheroes as well as well the ones that are dressed up today."

Shoh believes it is not only important to learn more about local businesses, but you should take the time to meet the people behind them.

The Family Fun Expo highlights community involvement.