Sunday's local scores
College softball
UW-La Crosse 17, UW-Platteville 4 - final/5 innings (game 1)
UW-La Crosse 10, UW-Platteville 0 - final/5 innings (game 2); Eagles now 18-8, 2-2 WIAC
College baseball
St. Scholastica 6, UW-La Crosse 5 - final/12 innings (game 1)
St. Scholastica 10, UW-La Crosse 7 - final/game 2; Eagles now 10-5
