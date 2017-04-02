Premier Resort Area Tax referendum on Tuesday's ballot

One of the most highly anticipated questions on the ballot this Tuesday is the La Crosse County Premier Resort Area Tax.

Both city and county officials agree that roadways are in desperate need of repair.

"Both the County and the Chamber agree," said Vicki Markussen, Executive Director at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. "We need more funding for our infrastructure, particularly transportation."

A referendum on this Tuesday's ballot is a possible long-term solution proposed by the La Crosse County Board.

The Premier Resort Area Tax, or PRAT, would add a local sales tax of 0.5% to many local goods and services.

"The state said they would take of 30% but they haven't done that for decades," said Tara Johnson, Chair of the La Crosse County Board. "So, we are left at the local level with very few choices."

Those opposed to the PRAT say it would help roads at the expense of local businesses.

"In bars, where there's a flat fee paid, they can't raise the price of a beer by a penny," Markussen said. "And so, they're either going to have to go up a quarter or they're going to have to eat it. Most of them say as a business, they're going to have to absorb that amount and there's only so long they can continue to do that in some circumstances."

Johnson said she has heard concerns over possible increase in local grocery costs, but she said that is not the case.

"Food is not taxable in the State of Wisconsin," Johnson said. "It's not taxable in Wisconsin Dells. It would not be taxable in La Crosse County no matter where you buy those groceries in La Crosse County if the PRAT were to go into effect."

Markussen said the tax is meant for places like Wisconsin Dells with a higher tourism rate.

"In La Crosse County, we have just a fraction of the tax base is tourism related and a very wide gammet--everything from gyms to florists to sewing places--a wide range of companies that would be collecting this," Markussen said.

Johnson said if the referendum fails, there may be no alternative plan.

"We're either just going to have to keep limping along and have a lot of roads in poor condition," Johnson said. "We're going to have to amp our borrowing which is really not sustainable or desirable so we feel like we're really out of options."

La Crosse County said 67% of the $6 million the tax is expected to generate each year will be paid by La Crosse County residents.

Both Markussen and Johnson urge voters to educate themselves before voting on Tuesday.

"If people are educated, and they agree this is how they want some of their dollars spent, that's perfect," Markussen said. "You want educated voters. We're not here to say no you should spend your money this way or that way. Our message is simply be aware that this does have an impact on our small businesses and most of them will be paying it."

"We will be happy to see as many people that can get out to the polls, and tell us how they feel about how do we pay for roads," Johnson said.

If the referendum passes, it will then go to state lawmakers.

Johnson said the earliest the tax would be implemented is the 2018-19 cycle.

Supporters believe PRAT gives tourists the chance to help pay for transportation infrastructure.

Opponents say aside from local businesses, larger retail stores already charge a 5.5% sales tax and raising it could drive more people to shop online.

To learn more about PRAT, visit La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce or La Crosse County online.