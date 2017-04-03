A rock & roll reunion show with some "Heart"

Heart of La Crosse is getting the band back together for an all-new improv comedy show. Ed Setra and The HashTags uses audience suggestions to create a rock and roll reunion live on stage.

For three nights only, April 6-8, audiences will roll with laughter at the Pump House as the talented troupe takes a place, people and other ideas given by the audience and creates an unscripted comedy performance on the spot. Each night is a unique show focused on a similar theme.

Doors open at 7 nightly. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available on thepumphouse.org.