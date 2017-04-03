Iowa man drowns in Mississippi River at Genoa after boat capsizes

Authorities say an Iowa man's drowning in the Mississippi River might have been avoided if the 52-year-old had been wearing a life jacket.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, James Kenneth Freeman of Lansing, Iowa, drowned Friday after his fishing boat capsized and went under the dam gates near Genoa, Wisconsin.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said that the department got a call of a boat too close to the roller gates at the dam. Spears said Freeman tried to put his boat's anchor down, but it wouldn't hold. The person who called the Sheriff's Department said he told Freeman to get away from the dam, but the pull of the current was too strong and continued to pull the boat towards the gates.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says Freeman had a life jacket hanging on his boat and was attempting to put it on when his boat capsized, and he was pulled under.

Freeman's body was recovered around 6 p.m.