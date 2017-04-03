Superintendent race, city council contests, school referendum among ballot choices

Incumbent Tony Evers faces challenger Lowell Holtz in the race to become Wisconsin's next state superintendent of schools.

The contest is the only statewide race on the ballot in Tuesday's spring election.

There are a myriad of local races, as well as one multi-part referendum to raise local property taxes to pay for school construction projects and other needs.

The Holmen School District is asking voters to approve $4 million for improvements in safety and security at the schools, parking at the high school, and adding synthetic turf to Empire Stadium.

In La Crosse, there are six city council races as well as one for City Clerk.

Two judges will also be elected. In Vernon County, two candidates are vying to replace retiring Judge Michael Rosborough. In Trempealeau County, there will be a new judge after the two challengers defeated the incumbent in February.

A number of school districts are also holding elections for school board.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters need to show an acceptable photo ID when voting.

The state Elections Commission predicts turnout will be between 13 percent and 18 percent.

