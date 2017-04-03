CALF COUNTDOWN: Watch the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- More than 189,000 people were watching April the giraffe's every move Friday afternoon.

While tens of thousands of eyes have tuned in to the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam since mid-February, even more excitement started to brew after park officials wrote on Facebook last Friday morning: "The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for!"

One week later there were signs of progress, but still no sign of April's giraffe calf.

The following update was reported this Friday morning, "Keepers report is that April has consumed all of last evening's grain offering, and continues to eat her hay. Udders are full, wax caps have reappeared (as they will come and go at times), and she is very much "herself."

Park Owner Jordan Patch has said there will be a contest to name the calf after it is born and its gender is revealed.