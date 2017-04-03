Public Health Week highlights the importance of working together

April 3 through 9 is National Public Health Week.

SEE: National Public Health Week

Jennifer Rombalski, Director at the La Crosse County Health Department said one of the biggest obstacles in terms of health is combating a hectic lifestyle.

"We have a lot of priorities in our lives whether we're trying to raise children or trying to get enough hours in at work. All of these things make us very busy and we really need to think about taking a brief moment to take some deep breaths, it doesn't have to be long to decrease our stress levels, going for a walk, doing something very simple and doing it on a routine basis," said Rombalski.

According to the American Public Health Association, people in the U.S. live shorter lives and suffer more health issues than people in other high-income countries. In addition, the U.S. ranks 34th in the world for life expectancy.

Rombalski stressed just how important it is to collaborate in order to improve overall health. Sometimes that means finding a friend or family member that can hold you accountable.

"We all have different mechanisms that motivate us and sometimes they change. So we need to just be aware of where we are in life and to set ourselves up for success and a little bit of planning about what do want to change, keeping it small enough that we can make it successful, and then asking for help when we need it," added Rombalski.

Broadening health equity, increasing economic mobility, and making healthy, safe food attainable for everyone were some of the main points addressed.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse County Health Department