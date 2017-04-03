UPDATE: Turnout higher for referendums

Turnout is higher in Holmen than much of the rest of the state on this election day.

That's because the Holmen School District is asking voters to approve $4 million for improvements in safety and security at the schools, parking at the high school, and adding synthetic turf to Empire Stadium.

More than 1,000 people had voted as of 6 p.m. at the Holmen Village Hall according to our reporter covering the elections.

With only one statewide race in Wisconsin, turnout is expected to be somewhere between 13 to 18 percent.

Incumbent Tony Evers faces challenger Lowell Holtz in the race to become Wisconsin's next state superintendent of schools.

There are a myriad of local races, one county wide referendum, as well as one multi-part referendum to raise local property taxes to pay for school construction projects and other needs.

The La Crosse County Premier Resort Area Tax (PRAT) will also be on the ballot. It would add a local sales tax of 0.5% to many local goods and services to help pay for road repairs.

Turnout is expected to be low, something La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says is typical.

"There's a lot of stuff that's just uncontested. There's a few school districts and local races that are contested but nothing really big on the ballot. If there is a draw, it may be the PRAT, the county referendum question. I'm not sure that that's going to draw a huge amount that's going to alter results or the turnout but I still think we're going to be right around that 22, 23 percent turnout," says Dankmeyer.

In La Crosse, there are six city council races as well as one for City Clerk.

The Town of Shelby is asking voters to approve a referendum that would expand the town board to five members. Currently, there's a Town Board Chairman and two Supervisors.

Two judges will also be elected. In Vernon County, two candidates are vying to replace retiring Judge Michael Rosborough. In Trempealeau County, there will be a new judge after the two challengers defeated the incumbent in February.

A number of school districts are also holding elections for school board.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters need to show an acceptable photo ID when voting.

The state Elections Commission predicts turnout will be between 13 percent and 18 percent.

