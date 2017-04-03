WXOW News/Commercial Videographer

WXOW Television is looking for a talented videographer/editor to handle both commercial production and news production. This is an entry level full time position with the majority of time being spent shooting commercial production.

You’ll work with a talented team of producers, editors and account reps from our sales department to produce television commercials for local advertisers. You’ll also work with

reporters and anchors who are passionate about producing high-quality television news and web content.

The successful candidate will also shoot and edit content for our television newscasts, website, and mobile platforms. Great communication skills, familiarity with professional video cameras, shooting techniques, 3-point lighting, audio equipment & non-linear video editing (Adobe Creative Suite preferred). A clean driving record is required.

If you're ambitious and are looking for your next career challenge, send your resume and a link to video you’ve shot and edited to:

Mitch Moths

Production Manager mmoths@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V