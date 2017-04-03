Big Band Ball to Raise Money for Onalaska Bands

Saturday, April 8, you can hear some great jazz played by a variety of groups at the annual Big Band Ball. It's an event sponsored by the Onalaska Band Boosters to raise money for Onalaska bands.

We recently spoke with Robbie Coe, band director at Onalaska High School. You can watch that conversation here.

This year's Big Band Ball is at Cedar Creek in Onalaska from 5 until 10:30 PM. Tickets for dinner and music are $35 a person. If you don't want dinner but want to hear the music and enjoy the event, tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults. You can get those tickets and learn more about the Big Band Ball by going to http://www.onalaskabands.com.