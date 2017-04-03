Viterbo to Honor Three People with Saint John XXIII Award

Viterbo University will honor three people with its highest, non-academic award. It's called the Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service.

Darryl Clott is a holocaust educator who has worked to bring survivors to Viterbo to tell their stories. Among those who have appeared to provide that education, Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel and Medal of Honor winner Gerda Weissmann Klein.

Dick and Sheila Weiser will also receive the honor. They've adopted twelve children of various backgrounds and abilities along with providing significant support to a number of civic causes.

The Saint John XXIII Awards are delivered during a banquet and ceremony at Viterbo, May 25th.