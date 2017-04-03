Lower Hixon and Mathy Trails open, Upper Hixon remains closed

Some trails have been declared open to the public by the City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation department, but they're urging the public to use better judgment during rainy weather.

The Lower Hixon and Mathy trails are open while Upper Hixon remains closed. The flatter terrain on Upper Hixon lends itself to retaining more moisture. Riding a bike or hiking through trails that are not yet ready can cause the terrain to become uneven and cost more resources to repair damaged trails.

"You just get more erosion effects, water running in directions that we don't want it to, and so it starts to displace that soil a lot more than it should be," said Sunshine Love, Forest Management Coordinator for La Crosse Parks and Recreation.

A good way to tell if the trails are okay Love said, is if you're leaving a footprint, then the soil is too moist yet and could cause negative effects.

