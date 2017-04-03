Black River Falls fire victim identified

The victim in a Black River Falls apartment fire Sunday is identified Monday.

Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber said that the victim is 31-year-old Kathryn Sage Montana.

One person dead in Black River Falls house fire

She died early Sunday morning in the fire at 1256 Harrison Street in Black River Falls.

Chief Schreiber said that an autopsy was underway Monday to determine the cause of death with toxicology reports taking several weeks. Foul play is not suspected.

The other residents of the apartment building are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Black River Falls Fire Department, Black River Falls Police Department, and the Wisconsin Fire Marshall's office.