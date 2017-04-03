La Crescent-Hokah School District releases fundraising totals - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent-Hokah School District releases fundraising totals

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

The La Crescent-Hokah School District is releasing the fundraising totals from the community group "300 For 300" campaign.

The campaign was designed to raise money for the district to help offset more than $300,000 worth of cuts it will be forced to make next school year.

Those cuts are a direct result of several failed operating levies and referendums, including the levy from November.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille said as of Monday, the campaign raised $94,900 for the district. He said fundraising officially ended on Friday, but donations continue to trickle in. 

