Tim Dale discusses Gorsuch, local election

Key issues and political decisions at the national level begin at a smaller, local level.

Neil Gorsuch, the judicial nominee for the Supreme Court, has undergone questioning regarding his views and stances on a variety of topics.

Now, Democrats are proposing enacting a 'nuclear option' which would be a first for the Senate. In turn, threatening to filibuster Gorsuch.

Tim Dale, a Political Analyst said the filibuster is a rule in the Senate that allows a minority party to stand in the way and if put in place, could backfire for the Republican party in the long run.

"If that goes away, it's going to change the way nominees happen. It's really dangerous for the Republicans to do it and by dangerous it means that at some point they're not going to have the Presidency, they're not going to be in control and they will not have the same power to do that for Democrats," said Dale.

Dale added that while some people have expressed frustration that Gorsuch hasn't presented specifics on a case, it is a fairly common answer for nominees.

On a local level, Wisconsin's spring primary is set to take place on Tuesday, April 4.

The statewide race for Wisconsin's next Superintendent of schools focusing on Incumbent Tony Evers facing his challenger, Lowell Holtz. The primary includes a number of local races as well.

"The people that represent us on the local level are the ones that affect our day to day lives, perhaps even more than state and national elections. So because these elections matter and because the decisions matter that the people who win will be making, it's very important for people to be educated on them," added Dale.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., voters are required to show a valid Wisconsin ID.