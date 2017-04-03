Brewers drop season opener to Rockies

Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies.

Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday's opener.

Tony Wolters scored from third with two outs in the seventh after Jett Bandy threw to second trying to catch Charlie Blackmon stealing. The ball short-hopped second baseman Jonathan Villar and trickled away on the infield dirt, allowing Wolters to go home.

Villar also bobbled a relay throw at second on what could have been an inning-ending double play on a sharp bouncer by Blackmon, allowing Reynolds to score from third for a 5-4 lead.

Carlos Estevez got the win.