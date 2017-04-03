Powerlifting fulfills Sparta senior in more ways than one

Jasiah Scott is a sprinter by trade, but it turns out he can lift some impressive weights too.

The Sparta High School senior recently finished third in his weight class at the 2017 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Competing at 165 pounds, Scott bench pressed 242 pounds, deadlifted 440, and led all competitors with 435 pounds.

"Just being there and being able to experience nationals, on top of getting third, that's pretty cool," Scott said. "Just having that experience under your belt is pretty nice. I'd say I'm pretty proud of myself of getting to where I am."

Scott will run track and UW-Stout next year, but said he would like to pursue powerlifting again later in adulthood.

"You really can determine what you're made out of in powerlifting. A lot of times, nationals and state, you can push or pull bigger numbers than you think you can do," Scott said. "It's just determination."

It was a successful weekend for a number of area lifters. La Crosse Central sisters Mari and Abbi Stafslien-Dumale both won titles, along with Independence's Chase Cooper.

