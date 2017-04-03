Grants help to reduce poverty and distressed housing

The Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 was enacted to help local communities.

The act, written by President Gerald Ford officially went into affect in 1975, working to help reduce poverty and alleviate distressed housing.

Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse, said since the late 1990's the City of La Crosse has replaced more than 100 homes for a total value of $7 million.

Most of those homes were condemned, foreclosed on by a bank, or possessed some stigma associated with crime.

"Investing in neighborhoods and then creating confidence in neighborhoods which not only creates an uptick in tax value and evaluates some of those blight issues, but then there's a longer term impact with regard to labor. A lot of the homes that we work on we have a training program through Western Technical College as well as Central High School," expressed Gilman.

The funding does vary from year to year, right now the city receives about $700,000 in the community development block grant funds and another $300,000 in federal home funds.

"One of the things we're seeing is the demographic, urban migration. You know, the 55 and older and young professionals that want to live in the city again and take advantage of transportation efficiencies. Being closer to work, access to the bus line, those types of things but also the condensed and compact housing stock that cities have to offer," added Gilman.

The 2219 Lofts, otherwise known as the old Bakalars Sausage Company building located on South Avenue is just one example where the grant funds were used to renovate a space.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse Planning and Development